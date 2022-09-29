CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman from Roach, Missouri.

Elaine Nelson was last seen Wednesday night, Sept. 28, around 5:30 p.m. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, she drove away from her home in a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus X with a Missouri license plate: JF3Z5B.

Nelson frequents the Lebanon area and Morgan County. She has dementia and may not know who or where she is, according to the release.

Anyone with any information about where Nelson might be can call the CCSO at 573-346-2243.