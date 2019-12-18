Silver Alert for Baxter County Man

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Cotter Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for Wayne K. Alexander missing from Baxter County.

Alexander is a white male born on Feb. 5, 1933, he is 5 feet and eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, his eye color is green, his hair is gray/bald, and his complexion is fair.



The missing person was last seen at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2019, at 1892 Harding Blvd, Cotter AR, 72626.



Last seen wearing is unknown.He may be traveling in 583SMM (AR) 1990 Tan Ford Aerostar Van.



Anyone who has seen him or knows of any information call Cotter Police Department at (870) 425-2361.