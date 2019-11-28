Silver Alert for Arkansas man inactivated

SPRINGFIELD — The Paris Police Department has inactivated the following SILVER alert for Archie C. Stephens at 10:10 a.m.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weights 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, black race, complexion describes as dark, born on April 17, 1952.

Reported missing at 7:09 a.m. in Logan County from Paris, Arkansas.

Last seen wearing dark shorts, green shirt and barefoot.

The missing subject was last known to be at 500 Academy Paris, AR 72855 near Mercy Hospital.

For additional information contact Lt. Robin Ellington (479) 963-2600

Trending Stories