SPRINGFIELD – Police have issued a SILVER alert for a missing man from Mountain Home.

Police say, Kenneth Robert Kraft, is missing and was last known to be traveling between Memphis, TN and Mountain Home, Ar area.

Kraft is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes.

Kraft was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Toyota Rav4 with license plate 075TXR/ AR.

If you know of Kraft’s whereabouts, please contact Mountain Home Police Department (870) 425-6336 or 911.

This is a developing story.