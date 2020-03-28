Silver Alert activated for Little Rock Woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Shari Jenna O’Brie.

The 59-year-old was last seen with her Shih Tzu named Lady, leaving her residence at 6:40 p.m.

O’Brie was wearing a maroon long sleeve-v neck shirt with blue jeans as well as a gold cross necklace along with a medical alert necklace.

She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds with short curly brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be at 2611 Valley Park Drive. If you have information regarding the missing individual, please call (501) 371-4829