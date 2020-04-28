Silver Alert activated for Joe Martin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for Joe Martin from Little Rock last seen at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2020.

He is 57 years old, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with grey hair and balding, his color of eyes are brown and his race is black.

Martin was wearing a brown jacket, black pants, and brown shoes.

The missing individual was last seen at 9601 Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas near Baptist Health.



If anyone knows where he is or knows any information call Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.