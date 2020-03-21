Silver Alert activated for Arkansas woman

by: Jasmine Perry

UPDATE: Conway Police Department inactivated the following Silver Alert.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for a 20-year-old woman from Faulkner County.

She was last seen at 7 Rosemount Drive, Conway, Arkansas, on March 20, 2020 at 8:26 p.m.

She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and dark brown complexion. Her hair is long rainbowed colored braided. She weighs at 140 pounds.

The missing individual was wearing a blue jogging suit with the word PINK down the right sleeve and right leg. If anyone has information, please contact Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120

