SILVER Alert activated for 64-year-old Springfield man

News
Photo: MSHP

SPRINGFIELD – Local authorities have issued a SILVER alert for a missing Springfield man.

Springfield Police say Kirk L. Broussard, 64, of Springfield, has been missing since 11 a.m. Friday, July 5. Broussard was last known to be leaving Springfield en route to Nixa.

Broussard requires medication due to a serious medical condition. Broussard may be confused as a result of this condition.

Broussard is described as white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black Corvette t-shirt and denim overalls. Broussard drives a Silver 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Louisana plates. He was last driving on the 400 block of South Lexington Ave.

If you know of Broussard’s whereabouts, please contact 911.

