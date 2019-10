BOLIVAR, Mo.– The Polk County Sheriff is looking for 70-year-old Roy Adam Albin of Bolivar.

Albin was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, October 2nd at 2200 East Aldrich Road, Bolivar, Missouri.

A release issued the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Albin is 5′ 11″, 175 lbs., with thinning gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with the letters “NRA” on it.

If you have any information about Albin, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-9020.