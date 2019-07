SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A new study finds if you make five lifestyle changes, you can lower your chances of getting Alzheimer's by 60 percent.

Those five lifestyle changes, which come courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association's International Conference, are having a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking and not drinking too much alcohol. For number 5, activities like puzzles that stimulate the mind can also help lower your chances of getting Alzheimers disease.