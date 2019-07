The Little Rock Police Department has issued a silver alert for Joe Ann Curry.

Curry is black, female, 5’05” tall, 165 pounds, brown eyes, light complexion, and has black hair.

She was last seen in Little Rock in Pulaski County wearing a t-shirt and sweat pants of an unknown color.

Curry may be traveling in a 2011 black Lexus 360 with the license plate 669VCT

Anyone with information should contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-912-9265.