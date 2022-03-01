ST. LOUIS–The board that oversees retirement, life insurance and long-term disability insurance benefits for most Missouri state workers will meet Thursday to decide if and how it should handle roughly $13 million in Russian holdings in the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System.

The move comes as organizations around the world scrutinize their ties to Russia in the wake of the country’s military invasion of Ukraine last week.

“Vladimir Putin is a madman and it’s time for the world to cut him off. In Missouri, that starts with MOSERS. When he is isolated and alone, Ukrainians and Russians will have their countries back. Missouri stands with the Ukrainian people.” Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said in a news release calling for an emergency meeting. “I’m calling on all other Missouri pension plans to follow suit in ensuring no public funds are used to help prop up the Russian economy as long as these atrocities continue.”

According to Fitzpatrick, as of Friday there was roughly $13 million in Russian holdings worth over $1 billion.