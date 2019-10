Courtesy of Club Rodeo on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Multiple shots were fired overnight at a local nightclub in Springfield.

In the parking lot of Club Rodeo on West Bennett St., shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.

No one was hit, but a half a dozen vehicles were struck by bullets, according to the Springfield Police Department Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey.

“Witnesses say the suspects were fighting before shots were fired,” Bailey said.

No arrests have been made.