Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Live Stream

LIVE NOW /
Watch LIVE Stream NOW

Shootings in St. Louis kill man, injure 12, including 12-year-old girl

News
Posted: / Updated:
police light bars_1502103183730.jpg

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gunfire across St. Louis has left one man dead and injured a dozen other people, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the side of the head.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that police say nine shootings occurred during a six-hour stretch starting at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Police have not said whether they have arrested any suspects or whether any of the shootings are related.

The man who died was shot in the head at about 10 p.m. in an incident in which a second man also was shot. The victims’ names have not been released.

The 12-year-old girl also was injured in a double shooting, but her condition was not available early Friday.

The city’s police chief made a public appeal last week for more officers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau