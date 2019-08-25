Shooting near Ohio State leaves 1 person injured in ‘targeted’ attack, school says

(FOX) — One person was shot near the Ohio State University early Sunday in what school officials said was a targeted attack.

Around 1:30 a.m., the university told students an “active shooter” was reported on the school’s Columbus campus. “Secure in place: Run, Hide, or, as a last resort, Fight!” officials tweeted, noting police were responding to the situation.

Buckeye Alert! Active attacker reported on the OSU Columbus campus. Secure in place: Run, Hide, or, as a last resort, Fight! Police responding. More info soon — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

Columbus Police said someone was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s located on High Street near the campus. The suspect “fired several gunshots striking the victim once in the thigh,” officials said in a news release. The victim then ran inside the fast-food restaurant after he was shot, “and out the front door before collapsing on the sidewalk in front of the Pita Pit.”

The suspect fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to the Ohio State University Hospital and was in stable condition.

Buckeye Alert update 3 – ALL CLEAR – Police advise that the suspects fled away from campus & are no longer in the area. Remain vigilant. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

Authorities said the person who was shot was “targeted” and the shooting was “no random act,” and notified students there was “no ongoing threat.”

BUCKEYE ALERT RECAP 1/2: Police say 1 person shot. Suspect fled and is no longer in immediate off-campus area. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

BUCKEYE ALERT RECAP 2/2: Suspect targeted specific person, no random act. No ongoing threat. Report known details to @ColumbusPolice at 614-645-4545 — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 25, 2019

The suspect had not yet been taken into custody as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Columbus’ Division of Police at 614-645-4545.