Shooting investigation underway at north Springfield grocery store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police confirmed to Ozarks First that a shooting occurred at the Save A Lot grocery store on E. Commercial Street on the afternoon of Friday, May 8.

Police say shots were fired at around 4:20 p.m. Those shots hit a truck in the parking lot but no people were injured, according to Police.

According to Springfield Police, the suspect walked up to a man in the truck and the two talked. The suspect walks away a few minutes later and shoots about a dozen rounds into the other guy’s truck.

The shooter got into a black sedan and drove off.  

An Ozarks First photojournalist arrived at the scene to find police taping off sections of the store’s parking lot around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect is not yet in custody and Springfield Police are actively looking for him.

This is a developing story.

