Shooting in Mountain Grove leaves one dead and a deputy injured

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man shot a Mountain Grove deputy in Wright County during a shooting.

The officers arrived at the mans house today, July 5, to serve a search warrant.

According to the press release, the officers were met by the man in his yard where he then pulled out a handgun.

He was told to put the gun down numerous times before they began exchanging fire.

The man managed to shoot a deputy in the leg before he was fatally shot.

The press release said the deputy was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

The name of the fatally shot man has not been released.

After the shooting, the warrant was served and a marijuana growing operation was found inside the mans home.