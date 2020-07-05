Shooting in Columbia, Missouri, kills 2 and injures 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said an 11-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting in Columbia, Missouri.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood where people were lighting off fireworks.

Police did not release details of what led to the shooting, but Jones said preliminary information suggested the shooting may have occurred after someone unintentionally shot a firework toward another household.

Jones said one person was in custody Sunday.

The three other people involved in the shooting received non-life-threatening injuries.