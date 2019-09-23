Shoot Like a Girl event introduces girls to guns and archery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops hosted its Shoot Like a Girl event in an effort to give girls the opportunity to learn more about guns and archery.

But, the founder of the event, Karen Butler, says it’s about more than that.

“We offer this service for free,” Butler said. “We don’t charge a woman, we will never charge a lady to come in. And you see some women are apprehensive about shooting and they go in and they shoot, then they come out of the trailer and their head is held high. It really makes you feel like you’re doing something more than just introducing women to shooting.”

Girls had the chance to shoot pistols, rifles and bows all at a mobile range put inside a tractor-trailer.

They could also compare many of the guns at a special gun counter.

