Shoal Creek not flood stage, water higher than normal

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – The rain from Saturday evening is more to the East of our immediate area. But the waters along the Arkansas Red-Basin River Forecast Center are gathering as Shoal Creek. To the east the James River, Marmaton River along the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center will see more rain into Sunday morning.

Shoal Creek will peak at “action stage”, not quite minimum flood stage. Around midnight the creek will crest Saturday into Sunday. CLICK here to view current water levels from the National Weather Service at Shoal Creek Joplin, Mo.

A pastime for many across the area is driving along River Road seeing Shoal Creek to Redings Mill and then Grand Falls Plaza and Grand Falls. Sunday morning we predict it will be prime time viewing as the water will be up and rushing faster than normal.

“Known as the largest continuously flowing natural waterfall in Missouri, Grand Falls is a must-stop-photo-op for visitors. Located on Shoal Creek, just a few minutes downstream from Wildcat Park, “The Falls” plunges 12 feet down a 163-foot-wide ledge of solid chert before crashing into jagged crags and then flowing peacefully to the south.” – JOPLIN CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU