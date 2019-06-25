“Star Chase” device makes pursuits safer

SPRINGFIELD — The “Star Chase” device attaches a GPS tracker to the suspects’ car to prevent high speed chases.

Cpl. James Craigmyle tells KOLR10 that the devices, which were implemented this year, have had a 100% success rate in locating stolen vehicles. “Once it’s deployed, we try to get deputies in the area where the stolen car is — the suspect vehicle that we’re trying to look for — and then as quickly as possible we try to recover the vehicle, and get the suspect in custody as well.”

The device is hand loaded into a system on the front of the patrol car. The deputy controls it from inside the car by aiming it at another vehicle. Once the deputy acquires his target, it’s ready to fire.

Craigmyle says The device is a projectile attached to the front of a patrol car that shoots and sticks to the suspects vehicle making it easier and safer than a high speed pursuit. “Everybody wants new technology especially in today’s age, and they want to be able to have the first tool in the market out there, especially for Greene County.”

Often times it is used when trying to retrieve a stolen car. Rather than initiating a chase, they use this projectile GPS tracker.

Deputies can keep track of the location on GPS map. Corporal Craigmyle says the devices have stuck to vehicles 93% of the time in the field, and the recovery rate on vehicles is 100%. So every time they stick a car, they have been able to retrieve the vehicle.