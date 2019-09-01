Sheriff’s department’s cashless system causes trouble for man released from jail

ATMs shown here in a Tennessee jail are similar to machines The Greene County Jail uses to account for money that people bring in when they are booked. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

Darrel Day had $200 cash in his pocket when he was booked into the Greene County jail last week.

When deputies released him four hours later, they gave him a debit card containing his money and sent him on his way.

But Day lives seven miles away from the jail, and without the cash to buy a bus pass home, he hoofed it.

“That’s normal, unfortunately,” he said. “I was a little bit angry not to have even a little bit of change to take the bus home.”

He sent a letter to Sheriff Jim Arnott, who said in an interview that Day had brought up a good point.

For the original story shared by the Springfield News-Leader click here: