Sheriff’s department’s cashless system causes trouble for man released from jail

Darrel Day had $200 cash in his pocket when he was booked into the Greene County jail last week.
When deputies released him four hours later, they gave him a debit card containing his money and sent him on his way.
But Day lives seven miles away from the jail, and without the cash to buy a bus pass home, he hoofed it.
“That’s normal, unfortunately,” he said. “I was a little bit angry not to have even a little bit of change to take the bus home.”
He sent a letter to Sheriff Jim Arnott, who said in an interview that Day had brought up a good point.
