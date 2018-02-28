Sheriff: Third Suspect Arrested in 2016 Murder

HARRISON, Ark. — The Boone County, Arkansas Sheriff’s office has arrested a third person in connection with the murder of Jeremy Scroggins, which happened in June, 2016.

Sheriff Mike Moore said Wednesdays Guillermo Martinez, 40, of Harrison, is charged aggravated robbery, connected to Scroggins’ death.

According to a news release from Moore, the case which already involved the arrest and conviction of the primary suspect involved with the murder, 24 year old Shay Butler, was continued based on the investigation which determined the motive behind the murder involved the drugs and/or money that was owed to Martinez.

A third person, Morgan Vaughn was found guilty of in 2017 for her involvement with Jeremy’s death.



The warrant issued by the court recommended a $100,000.00 bond in addition to a previous drug charge for which Martinez was being held.