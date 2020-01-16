Sheriff: Human remains found could be of missing man from 2018

AVA, Mo- Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says human remains found on a rural property could be of a missing man form 2018.

According to Sheriff Degase, they received a call from a landowner Monday night about skeletal remains found on the person’s property.

Sheriff Degase says that the location of the remains matches up to where the man from 2018 went missing.

Sheriff Degase did not reveal the identity of who he thinks the remains belonged to until they get the results of a DNA test.

Because he thinks it is the remains of the missing man, SHeriff Degase has contacted family members.

He says the man had family in Ava and would stay with them but was mainly from the Theodosia area.

Sheriff Degase says they have not ruled out foul play and are currently waiting to get the autopsy report.