Sheriff: Human remains found could be of missing man from 2018

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights night_1452092583640.jpg

AVA, Mo- Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says human remains found on a rural property could be of a missing man form 2018.

According to Sheriff Degase, they received a call from a landowner Monday night about skeletal remains found on the person’s property.

Sheriff Degase says that the location of the remains matches up to where the man from 2018 went missing.

Sheriff Degase did not reveal the identity of who he thinks the remains belonged to until they get the results of a DNA test.

Because he thinks it is the remains of the missing man, SHeriff Degase has contacted family members.

He says the man had family in Ava and would stay with them but was mainly from the Theodosia area.

Sheriff Degase says they have not ruled out foul play and are currently waiting to get the autopsy report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories