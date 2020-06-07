Shell Knob man killed in two vehicle crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Shell Knob died in a two-vehicle collision on June 6, 2020 Saturday night around 7, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred when the Jeep Wrangler made a left turn to route YY, and the Ford Fusion struck the side of the Jeep.

The Ford traveled off to the left side of the roadway, ejecting the driver after hitting several trees.

The 67-year-old driver in the Ford vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Barry County coroner. He was not wearing a safety belt.