SHELL KNOB, Mo. — One person is dead after his ATV ejected him on Fox Wood Circle, just three miles south of Shell Knob, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On June 15, 2021, around 6 p.m. Shari Rains, 59, from Shell Knob, was backing up in his 2013 Polaris Ranger when it overturned and ejected him. He was later pronounced dead.

Rains was not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident according to MSHP.