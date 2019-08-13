Shark spotted off the coast of Massachusetts

Ma. (CBS)– A family boating trip took an unforgettable turn with a shark sighting that was caught on video, CBS Boston reports. Mallory Fey told the station that she was about eight miles off Provincetown on a boat with her aunt, uncle, and cousins heading to Plymouth Friday afternoon.

That’s when they saw a fin in the water. “It’s a great white!” someone can be heard saying on the video.

The family passed right over the shark, which “looked to be the size of our 20-foot boat,” Fey said.

“We were more fascinated than afraid,” Fey told CBS Boston. “It felt like Animal Planet in real life!”

While this encounter took place well off shore, shark sightings have frequently forced swimmers out of the water at Massachusetts beaches this summer, according to CBS Boston. Last month, a white shark sighting prompted authorities to evacuate Newcomb Hollow Beach. A shark had also been spotted attacking a seal near the same beach.