Shannon County restaurant burns early Wednesday morning, cause unknown

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. – A restaurant in Eminence was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

The Dairy Shack caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The owners posted on Facebook saying the following:

The Dairy Shack is more than just a business for us. It is a HUGE part of our community and we are devastated for not just our family but for our community as well.
Please be in prayer with us that we will know how to proceed once we have more information.
Thank you all for your love and support! It means the world.
-Cole & Kelly

