SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield.

At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian.

James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue and walked in front of a 2018 Nissan NV200 van. According to a Springfield Police Department press release, the van hit Hickey, who was then taken to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The Republic driver showed no signs of impairment. The crash is still being investigated. This is the 21st traffic fatality of 2022.