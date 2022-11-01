SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31.

James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man from Nixa struck Haines’ motorcycle from the rear, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers investigated the crash at 2:55 a.m., taking Haines to a Springfield hospital. Haines was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:15 a.m.