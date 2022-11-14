SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who was to stand trial beginning today (11-14-22) has changed his plea and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder in March of 2020.

Matthew Borg was sentenced to 12 years for murder, seven years for one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and four years for a second unlawful possession count, according to online court records. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Borg entered an Alford plea to the charges on Nov. 1 and was sentenced as a persistent offender, according to records. An Alford plea is one in which a defendant does not admit guilt but does admit the evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty.

Police say Borg shot and killed Dylan Hill at an extended-stay motel on East Evergreen in Springfield.

Police said they responded to the motel after receiving a call that a man had been shot. That man was identified as 26-year-old Dylan A. Hill. He was dead at the scene.

As officers were responding to this call, Borg called them and told him he had shot someone in the leg, stating that the person he shot broke into his room. Surveillance video showed the victim arriving at the location with a group of others. Text exchanges between Borg and a member of that group showed Borg threatening to shoot them and provoking an altercation.

Witnesses said they saw Borg hold a gun up to one of the group’s heads. Borg later told police it was a BB gun. Police were unable to find a BB gun during a search, but they did find a handgun. Borg is a convicted felon who was found guilty of possession, theft, assault, and other charges in previous cases.