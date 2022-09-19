SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Robert C. Rost, 37, of Springfield was sentenced to 85 years behind bars in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Friday, Sept. 16.

According to a press release from a Greene County prosecuting attorney, Rost had a four-day trial in May that ended with him being found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second-degree assault of a special victim, and unlawful possession of a firearm — all felony charges.

In March of 2017, Rost led the Springfield Police Department on a chase through the city. Rost stopped his vehicle in a residential area on Lexington Avenue. When police got out of their vehicles, Rost began to drive away while shooting at the officers through the back window of his truck. One officer was injured from debris from the gunfire.

The truck turned out to be stolen and was abandoned in a field a short way away from Rost’s residence. During an investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to tie Rost to the vehicle.