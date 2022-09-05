SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 34-year-old Springfield man is accused today in the shooting late Sunday of another man in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street.

The man was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault after an incident that developed between two people who knew each other, according to Springfield Police spokeswoman Cris Swaters.

The victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, Swaters said.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged. OzarksFirst will post updates when more information becomes available.