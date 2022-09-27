SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after officers responded to a call about an assault and attempted rape.

Michael Le Huynh, 32, of Springfield was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23, and later formally charged with three felonies: first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree rape, and third-degree attempted domestic assault.

According to a Springfield Police Department probable cause statement, a victim claimed that Hyunh forcibly removed an intrauterine device, or IUD, from her body. Three hours after the assault, the victim called a friend to get her and her children out of the building where it happened. When the friend arrived, Huynh assaulted the victim again and hid her phone, police said.

When officers arrived, they collected evidence that pointed to the assault, including an IUD. Huynh told police officers everything that had happened was consensual, according to the police report.

Huynh has a counsel status hearing scheduled in the Greene County courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21.