SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Justin William Howell, 45, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of years of child molestation.

Howell is formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation. He has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse.

According to a probable cause statement, Howell repeatedly molested a girl between 2007 and 2012. He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 bond.