SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Folks right here in the Ozarks can start off their weekend by visiting the CultureFest, which is set to take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The event will host many different ethnic groups who reside right here in the Ozarks.

Naviinesh Gunalan kicks off the event at 10 a.m. by singing in 4 different Malaysian languages. Shortly after, the Central High School step team will be performing at the KOLR10 stage where dancers, musicians, and craftsmen will later perform.

Visitors of the event will have the chance to try many different types of food at the event. Local food vendors will sell food from Lebanon, Jamaica, Peru, and many other countries.

The CultureFest will happen this Saturday only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located on historic Commercial Street.