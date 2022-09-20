Springfield City Council will vote on pay raises at their next meeting Monday. (KOLR10)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City Council meeting Monday, Sept. 19, city leaders voted in favor of several projects, including a $1.5 million animal shelter.

City council leaders voted unanimously in favor of accepting $1,450,000 from Greene County to build a new city-county animal shelter. Greene County had previously given the city $50.000 for the project.

The city council also unanimously approved the rezoning of an area next to the old mill on Chestnut Expressway. The new owners of the old mill plan to build a restaurant next to the mill.

Springfield residents will see higher water bills starting in 2024. City council members voted in favor of increasing water rates by 5.3% in 2024, 4.7% in 2025, and 4.0% in 2026. Residents will also pay more for private outdoor lighting.