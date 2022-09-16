SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Out of the eight Missouri schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, three are in southwest Missouri.

Springfield’s Immaculate Conception School, Nixa High School, and Webb City’s Eugene Field Elementary School were all given the honor.

The United States Department of Education has given the award every year since 1982. This year, the institution awarded 297 schools around the nation with the National Blue Ribbon School designation. To get the award, a school must prove its “overall academic excellence or its progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education’s website states.

The other Missouri schools that were awarded are: