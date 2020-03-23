SGCHD: 17 total cases of COVID-19, four at an assisted care facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that there are 17 total cases of COVID-19.

Most of the new cases are those who had contact with previous cases or are travel related. According to Clay Goddard, one of the new cases is believed to have gotten it from a patient who is still test pending.

Four of the new cases, though, have come from an assisted care facility.

That facility is Morningside of Springfield East, located at 3540 E Cherokee St.

“We are working closely with Morningside of Springfield East and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to contain the situation there,” Goddard said during a virtual press briefing Monday afternoon.

Dean Linneman, Director of Division of Regulation and Licensure with MDHSS, says the department has been working with Morningside and that they have been very cooperative in following the departments’ guidance.

“All longterm care facilities, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, assisted living facilities, and even residential care facilities that are licensed by the MDHSS have been on visitation restrictions for over a week now,” says Linneman.

Clay Goddard believes that the virus is circulating in the community, calling it, “community spread.”