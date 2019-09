The Seymour Applefest was held over the weekend where people could come out and celebrate the coming fall with music and crafts.

Whittler Sam Culp said festivals like these are important.

“We don’t want people to stop doing it. It is good to work with your hands. Now not everybody can demonstrate like I can. I don’t need power, I don’t need electricity. You get to see how they do it and it might even inspire somebody to give it a try”