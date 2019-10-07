Sex offender living in RV park arrested with child sex doll

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender living in a Baldwin County RV park is behind bars on charges that including failing to register. Investigators say a girl reported a disturbing interaction with Bible. When they looked into it, they discovered he was a sex offender and had not registered.

Bobby Ricky Bible, 57, was arrested Thursday, October 3. He’s listed as living off County Road 65 in Foley.

Investigators said deputies found a child sex doll, along with other sexual fetish items, when they searched Bible’s home.

Investigators say Bible had a gun and ammunition as well, which he is not allowed to have as a convicted felon.