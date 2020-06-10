Sex offender arrested again for non-compliance in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Mo. — An officer with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections notified the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office of an arrest they made on a male absconder registered as a sex offender.

According to Baxter County Sheriff Office press release, the 44-year-old has 26 prior Baxter County jail bookings and is being held for charges at the Baxter County Detention Center for failure to comply with sex offender registration, a class D felony and Parole Violation.

The absconder was revealed to be a level 2 sex offender in Pine Bluff. Arkansas. The suspect was issued a 2-day travel pass to Mountain Home but did not return. The suspect did not register with Baxter County Sheriff’s Office which Arkansas Law requires.

The suspect is being held on bond for $15,000 for Baxter County and a NO-Bond hold for parole Violation pending his appearance on June 25th in Baxter County Court.