Severe weather destroys two houses in Polk County – trooper photos show more damage

POLK COUNTY, Mo.– Two houses have been destroyed in Polk County as a result of severe weather that moved through the area on Friday, January 10th, 2020.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter confirms the damage is on S. 33rd Road, north of Fairplay, Missouri.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Office posted photos to its Facebook page of other storm-related damage caused in Polk County. The photos, taken by troopers from Highway Patrol’s Troop D, debris-covered yards and extensive property damage.

This is a developing story.