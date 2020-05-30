Several protesters arrested in Kansas City, business windows and police cars smashed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Several protesters were arrested on May 30 during protests over the death of George Floyd, a man who died in a confrontation with Minneapolis police.

On Friday, a peaceful group first gathered around 3 p.m. near the Nichols Fountain on the Plaza, holding signs and chanting, “black lives matter.” As the hours grew long, the tension grew with it.

A public information officer with the Kansas City Police Department told FOX 4 around 11:45 p.m. that 150-200 protesters marched from the Plaza to Westport. While marching, some protestors broke a window. A worker at the Ale House confirmed that some protesters broke one of their windows.

Some in the crowd picked up a portable traffic barricade. Officers used pepper spray, and the protesters dropped the barricade.

A KCPD spokesman said they’ve seen at least four people with guns, and they “addressed” it.

Officers blocked off several streets, diverting vehicle traffic, and formed lines to keep people off the roads. Using loudspeakers, they urged protesters to stay on the sidewalks, saying they didn’t want to spray any of them.

Protesters later ended up allegedly throwing rocks and bottles, breaking more windows and smashing some police vehicles, according to the public information officer. Police declared an illegal assembly at 1 a.m. and used more pepper spray. The remaining protesters, about 50 people, dispersed.

Demonstrations lasted for more than 10 hours.

Police estimated that at least three businesses had broken windows and three to four police cars were damaged. Official numbers are forthcoming. Protesters did not loot or enter any of the businesses.

George Floyd was an unarmed, handcuffed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Video shows three officers kneeling on his back. One officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd died soon after.

All four officers involved in the incident were soon fired. Derek Chauvin was later arrested and charged with murder.