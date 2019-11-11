Several places offering free or discounted food and drinks to Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many restaurants and establishments are offering free or discounted meals and drinks to veterans.
Below is a list of those places.
- Free
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar – Free meal from select menu
- Bob Evans – Free meal from a select menu
- Buffalo Wild Wings – One free order of wings and fries
- Chili’s Grill and Bar – Free meal from select menu
- Cafe B-29 – Free breakfast from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Chick-Fil-A – Free chicken sandwich from 11 a.m. 7 p.m.
- CiCi’s Pizza – Free buffet
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free sandwich and side
- Dunkin’ – Free donut
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Free combo meal
- Golden Corral – Free buffet from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Hooters – Free meal from a select menu
- Houlihan’s – Fee meal from a select menu
- Hyvee – Free breakfast from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- IHOP – Free order of red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Krispy Kreme – Free donut and coffee
- Little Caesar’s – Free $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – Free meal from the select menu from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant – Free meal from a select menu
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – One free beginner cup
- Prima’s Mexican Grill – Free pick two lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from a select menu
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews – Free burger and fries
- Ruby Tuesday – Free burger or sandwich with fries or tots
- Scooter’s Coffee – Free coffee any size
- Starbucks – Free tall brew coffee
- Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- St. George’s Donuts – Free donut
- Village Inn – Free meal
- DISCOUNTED:
- Chipotle – Buy one, get one
- HuHot Mongolian Grill – Free meal with drink purchase
- Galloway Station – 50% off all-day
- Marco’s Pizza – 50% off all-day
- Zaxby’s – Buy one, get one sandwich meal