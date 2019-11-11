Several places offering free or discounted food and drinks to Veterans

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).-- The leader of a child welfare provider group says a growing number of Missouri kids should be in the mental health system, not in foster care. During a joint legislative committee hearing on Friday, Mary Chant with the Missouri Coalition of Children’s Agencies says the state’s foster care system is not built to handle mental health issues. Missouri has nearly 14,000 foster kids.

“When we have a child welfare response to a child that may not really be a child welfare situation, but it’s the only resource that the family can do to keep their family safe perhaps, but also to get the child the services they need, are going through the child welfare system,” she says.