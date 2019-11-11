Several places offering free or discounted food and drinks to Veterans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Veterans Day_1478858789847.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many restaurants and establishments are offering free or discounted meals and drinks to veterans.

Below is a list of those places.

  • Free
    • Applebee’s Grill and Bar – Free meal from select menu
    • Bob Evans – Free meal from a select menu
    • Buffalo Wild Wings – One free order of wings and fries
    • Chili’s Grill and Bar – Free meal from select menu
    • Cafe B-29 – Free breakfast from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
    • Chick-Fil-A – Free chicken sandwich from 11 a.m. 7 p.m.
    • CiCi’s Pizza – Free buffet
    • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free sandwich and side
    • Dunkin’ – Free donut
    • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Free combo meal
    • Golden Corral – Free buffet from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Hooters – Free meal from a select menu
    • Houlihan’s – Fee meal from a select menu
    • Hyvee – Free breakfast from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    • IHOP – Free order of red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Krispy Kreme – Free donut and coffee
    • Little Caesar’s – Free $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Logan’s Roadhouse – Free meal from the select menu from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Olive Garden Italian Restaurant – Free meal from a select menu
    • Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – One free beginner cup
    • Prima’s Mexican Grill – Free pick two lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from a select menu
    • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews – Free burger and fries
    • Ruby Tuesday – Free burger or sandwich with fries or tots
    • Scooter’s Coffee – Free coffee any size
    • Starbucks – Free tall brew coffee
    • Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • St. George’s Donuts – Free donut
    • Village Inn – Free meal
  • DISCOUNTED:
    • Chipotle – Buy one, get one
    • HuHot Mongolian Grill – Free meal with drink purchase
    • Galloway Station – 50% off all-day
    • Marco’s Pizza – 50% off all-day
    • Zaxby’s – Buy one, get one sandwich meal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories