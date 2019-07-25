Several people on Missouri’s lifelong sex offender registry sue to have names removed

Mo. — Twenty five people on Missouri’s lifelong sex offender registry are suing to have their names removed.

They say its unconstitutionally cruel.

One plaintiff included that he saw so much hatred so often that his daughter was forced to move and his wife took her own life.

Some children also joined the suit saying their parents being on the list has deprived the children of constitutional rights as well..

Eric Schmitt, attorney general, responded earlier this week saying the offenders cannot sue the government because it has immunity.

He also says the time allowed for them to file has already passed.

Schmitt also mentioned that these people have not exhausted administrative remedies which is also required.