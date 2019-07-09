Several Missouri counties get approved for disaster declaration

Mo. — People in nearly two dozen Missouri counties will receive help from the federal government after severe storms ripped through the state this past spring.

Today, July 9, President Donald Trump approved Missouri’s request for disaster declaration.

The declaration includes 20 counties in Missouri which includes Jasper, Miller, Pulaski, and Greene County.

People who live in those counties can register for FEMA assistance.

That includes temporary housing, repairs, and money to replace lost items.

Most of the counties are in central, or extreme southwest Missouri.