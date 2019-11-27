Several hundred people without power in Springfield area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The City Utilities power outage map shows that just over 800 people are without power.

A majority of the outages are on the southeast side of Springfield going into some rural parts of Greene County.

These outages are due to high winds moving across Springfield.

The National Weather Service says by around 8 p.m. Tuesday night they recorded wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

KOLR10 Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner says that Springfield is expected to see more wind gusts throughout the night and some may be stronger than what has already been recorded.

To view the power outage map, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories