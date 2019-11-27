Several hundred people without power in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The City Utilities power outage map shows that just over 800 people are without power.

A majority of the outages are on the southeast side of Springfield going into some rural parts of Greene County.

These outages are due to high winds moving across Springfield.

The National Weather Service says by around 8 p.m. Tuesday night they recorded wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

KOLR10 Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner says that Springfield is expected to see more wind gusts throughout the night and some may be stronger than what has already been recorded.

