GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22.

Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may be affected during the seven-hour outage.

Image courtesy of Liberty Utilities

Liberty Utilities is scheduled to shut off power to the area Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 10:30 p.m.

“This scheduled outage is the result of a necessary substation equipment repair and is needed to ensure the safety of crews and to prevent any potential larger and longer unplanned outages before temperatures are here,” read a press release from the utility company.