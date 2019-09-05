Several applications turned in by businesses to legally provide medical marijuana

Mo. — An exceptionally large number of businesses have applied to become medical marijuana cultivation, dispensary and manufacturing facilities in Missouri.

That’s according to the Department of Health which released new numbers today on the process.

Over 2,100 applications have come in, since August 19.

Half of those are for dispensary facilities alone.

We don’t know the names and locations of the applications, but that information will be released in the coming weeks.

Only a limited amount of facilities will be chosen to open up shop in the Ozarks.

The director of the Department of Health says he greatly appreciates the interest to provide medical marijuana and raise funds to serve our veterans.